Kebab Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,702.00 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $21,702.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

