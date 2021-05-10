Keep4r (KP4R) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,587.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $74,587.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $15.67 or 0.00027682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

