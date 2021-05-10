Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $54.35

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $52.51. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,663.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.