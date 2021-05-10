KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

