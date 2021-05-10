KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.58 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

