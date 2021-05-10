KeyCorp Comments on Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,726,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

