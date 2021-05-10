KeyCorp Comments on The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

