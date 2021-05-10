KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

