KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

