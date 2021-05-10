KeyCorp Weighs in on Haynes International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HAYN stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $418.10 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Haynes International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

