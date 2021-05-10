KeyCorp Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,229,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

