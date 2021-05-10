Keystone Wealth Partners Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

