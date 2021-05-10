Keystone Wealth Partners Has $30.08 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 20.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 265.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.0% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

