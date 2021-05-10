Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Raised to $55.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,355. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

