Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of KMMPF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

