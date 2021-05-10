Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.92. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$19.60.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

