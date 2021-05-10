Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

