Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.25

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,428.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

