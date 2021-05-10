KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

