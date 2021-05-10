KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.01 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

