KLAYswap Protocol Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $52.87 or 0.00095657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $411.56 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

