Klever Price Hits $0.0868 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $294.86 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

