Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

