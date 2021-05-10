Komodo (KMD) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00005541 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $394.27 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00536981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00212666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00232952 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003808 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,695,443 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.