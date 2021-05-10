Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

