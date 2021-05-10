Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $58.48

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $56.84. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 11,719 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

