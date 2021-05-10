Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 8.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.02. 69,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,414,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $599.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

