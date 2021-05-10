Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 15,485 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.31% of Universal Display worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $221.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.82. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

