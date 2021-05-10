Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 218,637 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,637 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after purchasing an additional 670,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

APH opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

