Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 30,740 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.22% of ICON Public worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $228.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.