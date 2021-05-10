Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 60,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.45% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $25,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,732,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,729,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 805,033 shares of company stock worth $35,029,050 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

