Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

NYSE:IFF opened at $146.45 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

