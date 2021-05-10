Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.93% of Tenable worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

