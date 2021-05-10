Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.73 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $342.55 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

