Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.20 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.13% of Catalent worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $107.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

