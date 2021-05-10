Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.71 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $713.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

