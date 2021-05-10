Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $30.27 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 40.81% of ConocoPhillips worth $30,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of COP opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

