Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $35.17 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.65% of Varonis Systems worth $35,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 157.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,158 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 162.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.69 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

