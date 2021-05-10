Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $38.67 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.16% of The Clorox worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $183.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

