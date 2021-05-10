Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $48.93 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Bandwidth comprises 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.54% of Bandwidth worth $48,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $125.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

