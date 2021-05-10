Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

