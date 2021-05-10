Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $23.02 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,024,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.17% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4,826.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,628,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $310,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

