Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 994,510 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,510 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.45% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,376 shares of company stock worth $391,107 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

