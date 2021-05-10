Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

