Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 163,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.35 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

