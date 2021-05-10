Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 174,150 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174,150 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.57% of Natera worth $50,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

