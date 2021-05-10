Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 373,415 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,415 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of Penn National Gaming worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $86.62 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

