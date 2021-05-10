Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 53,670 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,670 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.51% of eHealth worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

