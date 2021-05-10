Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $342.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.50. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.79 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

