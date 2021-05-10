Krones’ (KRNTY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRNTY. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KRNTY stock remained flat at $$43.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Krones has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

